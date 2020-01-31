Jeff Bezos Should Use My App & Ditch WhatsApp: Telegram Founder

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' data may not have been hacked if he had relied on Telegram instead of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, this is what Telegram founder Pavel Durov advised in his detailed blog post titled ‘Why Using WhatsApp is Dangerous’ this week.

He emphasised that WhatsApp had a backdoor which allowed hackers to access all the data on a user’s phone which had the popular messaging app installed. “It became clear that this backdoor had been exploited to extract private communications and photos of Jeff Bezos – the richest person on the planet – who unfortunately relied on WhatsApp,” Durov mentioned.

He feels that WhatsApp has proudly marketed its use of encryption but never looked at its possible shortcomings. “The encryption technology is not a silver bullet that can guarantee you absolute privacy by itself.”