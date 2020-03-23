Swiggy & Grofers Face Delivery Issues As India Goes Into Lockdown

Popular delivery services like Swiggy, Grofers, and Zomato among others were affected as local authorities didn’t allow their delivery agents to move about in different parts of the country after public life was put on lockdown.

Even though these companies were exempted from the order, classified as “essential services,” police on the ground didn’t adhere to the written notification, and companies claim their warehouses were forced to shut down, while the delivery staff was stopped from doing their work.

Issues were also faced by delivery staff from e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Amazon and BigBasket among others. Because of this, many users who pre-ordered their stocks had to wait for long hours, and in some cases have their orders delayed to the next day.