Smartphone Makers Offer Extended Warranty Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Smartphone brands in India like Honor, Realme, OnePlus and Oppo are offering extended warranty on their devices and accessories as the coronavirus pandemic has forced retail outlets and smartphone service networks across the country into lockdown for 21 days.
These measures have been taken considering people cannot take their devices for repairs as movements have been restricted across the country.
Honor has announced that it will offer an extended warranty till 30 June across all of its smartphones, wearables, headsets, and accessories whose warranties expire between 21 March and 21 June 2020.
In a statement, the company said that it is complying with the recent directives and instructions from the local government and has temporarily closed its service centres across the country until further notice.
Honor’s parent brand Huawei has also extended the same offer to its customers.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has also announced a similar program for its customers where the company has extended warranty for its smartphones, accessories and even the customer service offers till 31 May.
The warranty stands valid for all Oppo products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period which started on 23 March.
Oppo customers can avail of this extended warranty for products they have purchased from authorized offline and online platforms.
OnePlus and Realme also joined the bandwagon offering an extended warranty to their respective customers.
OnePlus announced an extension for all its devices till 31 May if the warranty expired between 1 March and 30 May.
Realme said that it is also extending the warranty across all its devices and accessories till 31 May, whose warranty was to expire between 20 March and 30 April 2020.
It is expected that other smartphone brands in India like Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo will also announce a similar program shortly considering the situation in the country.
