Skype vs Zoom: Which App Is Better Suited To Working From Home?

There has been unprecedented growth in the video conferencing market. Estimates predict that globally, the market is set to exceed $20 billion by 2024.

The market was previously dominated by Skype, which at one point had over 300 million monthly active users as of August 2015. However, some notable competitors have emerged in recent times, especially Zoom.

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, more people are working remotely and boardroom meetings have moved online. This has resulted in a surge in demand for video-conferencing apps.

Zoom has probably seen the highest growth and is replacing Skype in various organisations. Skype, which was synonymous with video calling a few years ago, is now facing an uphill battle to maintain its stronghold.

Does Zoom have what it takes to bring down the Goliath of video conferencing? Find out in our comparison below.