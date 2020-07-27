Samsung to Launch 5 New Products at Its ‘Unpacked’ Event on 5 Aug
Samsung Unpacked is is the official global launch event for Samsung flagships.
Samsung has teased that it will be launching five new products at its virtual ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on 5 August. The highlights of the event will be the new Galaxy Note 20 series and a next-generation foldable device.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST, and will be live-streamed on the company’s official website.
Samsung is also planning to unveil the new Galaxy Watch 3 which, as per reports, will come with new hand-control commands and support fall detection.
The teaser suggests that we may also get to see the updated Galaxy Buds and a new Galaxy Tab.
Numerous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have surfaced online and as per those rumours, the new Samsung Galaxy flagship will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display bundled with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1084x2345 resolution.
The top variant of the Note 20 smartphone will be slightly bigger, at 6.87-inch, and will come with a QHD+ resolution display. It is expected that both the Samsung flagships will run on the Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.
The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.
Samsung also teased another video on its platform which had a mystic bronze-coloured droplet transforming into a butterfly-like object, which denotes the Galaxy Fold smartphone which had the butterfly image wallpaper when it was first released last year.
The next iteration of the Galaxy Fold is also expected to be launched at this year’s unpacked. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
