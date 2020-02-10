Samsung to Launch New Galaxy Flagship Phones: Everything We Know
Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship series of smartphones, and going by the rumours, this year’s Galaxy S range will be called the S20. The company is hosting its media event in the US on 11 February which will be streaming online for viewers across the globe (in different times zones).
We’ve already seen a lot of leaked photo renders of what the phone is going to look like, what features it will offer and much more. Here’s a quick round-up of everything we know about the upcoming Samsung phones.
1. Time for ‘Galaxy’ of Flagships
Samsung will be showcasing a wide array of Galaxy phones on Tuesday. First up will be the Galaxy S20 series, which is a big step up from the Galaxy S10 we saw in 2019. This series will get the regular Galaxy S20, S20 Lite and many expect to see an Ultra variant as well.
In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.
The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.
2. Fold in a New Avatar
In addition to the S20 series, at the very same event, the company is expected to launch its another foldable device Galaxy Fold, which is likely to be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone is likely to compete with Motorola’s Moto Razr flip phone, which is going to launch in the coming weeks as well.
The phone gets a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display with support for 1080 pixels resolution. There’s another screen on the outside which will measure at 1.06-inch and this will also be an OLED panel to get notifications.
It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is just one generation older than the recently launched Snapdragon 865. It will be running on Android, which is also the case with the Moto Razr. Galaxy Z Flip will pack three cameras; two on the outside and one inside the flip.
But what will be its pricing? That’s what we’re waiting to hear from Samsung, which will happen very soon.
3. Adding More Cameras
Phones with three and even four cameras at the back has become a common sight now. However, companies are looking to experiment with the design of the unit where the camera sensors are placed.
Google showed that with the Pixel 4 series in 2019, and you’ve also seen the pentagram design of cameras on the Nokia 9 Pureview. But as you can see above, Samsung is bringing a similar design change, in order to push through varied types of sensors on the Galaxy S20 series. Rumours point out the main sensor on the S20 Ultra will be 108 megapixel, it’ll also have a 48 megapixel telephoto unit, and a 64 megapixel sensor for ultrawide shooting.
Now the bigger question is, will Samsung manage to compete with Google and Apple in the camera segment with the S20 or even better it?
4. How Much Will They Cost?
With a significant specs bump, new series of cameras, Samsung is likely to push up the cost of the Galaxy S20 range of phones this year. Rumours suggest its starting price will range from $900 (Rs 63,000 approx), going up to $1100 (Rs 77,000 approx) or even more, depending on the model.
Talking about the Galaxy Z Flip phone, which was teased at the Oscars 2020 event on Monday, many expect the company to price it below the $1500 (Rs 1.05 lakh approx) figure of the Galaxy Fold.
Now we wait for Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy Z Flip device. Stay tuned for updates and India launch date in the coming days.
