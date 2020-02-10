Samsung to Launch New Galaxy Flagship Phones: Everything We Know

Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship series of smartphones, and going by the rumours, this year’s Galaxy S range will be called the S20. The company is hosting its media event in the US on 11 February which will be streaming online for viewers across the globe (in different times zones).

We’ve already seen a lot of leaked photo renders of what the phone is going to look like, what features it will offer and much more. Here’s a quick round-up of everything we know about the upcoming Samsung phones.