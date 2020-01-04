Samsung Unveils Galaxy S10 Lite & Note10 Lite Ahead of CES 2020
Bringing premium features to devices with more affordable price points, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones.
These budget versions of Samsung's flagship phones of 2019 pack key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display is designed to provide an expansive and immersive experience.
These devices are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health.
These Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defence-grade security platform Samsung Knox, the company said.
The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 that kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
