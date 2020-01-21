Samsung Launches Galaxy Note10 Lite in India to Rival OnePlus 7T

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note10 Lite in India starting at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and in this price range, it comes in direct competition with the OnePlus 7T. The Note10 Lite will also be available in an 8GB variant which has been priced at Rs 40,999.

The Note10 Lite borrows a lot of elements from the Galaxy Note 10 series, like the stylus and the full view display.