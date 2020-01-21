Samsung Launches Galaxy Note10 Lite in India to Rival OnePlus 7T
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note10 Lite in India starting at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and in this price range, it comes in direct competition with the OnePlus 7T. The Note10 Lite will also be available in an 8GB variant which has been priced at Rs 40,999.
The Note10 Lite borrows a lot of elements from the Galaxy Note 10 series, like the stylus and the full view display.
The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display which pumps out 394 ppi. It sports a punch-hole camera which puts the screen to body ration at 86 percent.
The Note10 Lite comes with the functionalities of a Bluetooth enabled S-Pen which works just like the one you get with Galaxy Note 10.
The phone is powered by an Exynos 9810 octa-core processor that has been paired with 6GB of RAM. There is also an 8GB version of the same. The company is offering 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
There is a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor which is a wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera bundled with this package.
At the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.
The Note 10 Lite has been loaded with a 4,500mAh battery, which is claimed to support fast-charging.
