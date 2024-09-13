Samsung Galaxy M55s May Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications and Price

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is anticipated to be launched in India soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. The handset is believed to be similar to the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G phones, which were launched in April and May 2024, respectively. According to a report shared by Smartprix, the upcoming M55s 5G will feature a dual-tone, glossy finish on the rear panel.

As per leaked reports, the Galaxy M55s 5G base version will support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the storage can be expandable via a microSD card to up to 1TB. Connectivity options are expected to include USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.​ Let us read more details below.