S22 Ultra Is the New Note: Highlights From Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
The S22 Ultra is a spiritual successor to the discontinued Note line.
Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event went live on Wednesday, 9 February, during which the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series of smartphones was unveiled along with the Tab S8 series.
Here are the highlights:
'Noteworthy' S22 Series
The Galaxy S22 series of smartphones includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra, which will come with an inbuilt S Pen stylus and quad rear cameras, is a spiritual successor to the discontinued Note line.
It will have a 108MP main camera with an advanced 'Nightography' camera feature. The camera will take in more light by opening up the shutter while image stabilization technology maintains the sharpness of the photo.
Samsung announced that it will be giving four years of Android OS updates to the series. This means that the phones which will launch with Android 12 (One UI 4) today, will be supported all the way till Android 16.
Here are the prices:
Galaxy S22 starts at $799 (Rs 60,000)
Galaxy S22+ starts at $999 (Rs 75,000)
Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (Rs 90,000)
Tab S8 Series
The regular variant Galaxy Tab S8 gets the smallest 11-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Ultra model features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display. All models get 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual rear cameras. It also works seamlessly with Windows PC. Users will alsoget 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and S Pen compatibility.
Here are the announced prices:
Tab S8 starts at $699 (Rs 52,000)
Tab S8+ starts at $899 (Rs 67,000)
Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099 (Rs 82,000)
Other Updates
Samsung also unveiled the Android 12-based One UI 4, which the Galaxy S22 series will ship with. Users will seemingly be able to seamlessly integrate with Windows PC and other Samsung devices. There will also be a privacy dashboard feature that will showcase apps that are accessing data.
Samsung Wallet will give users the ability to keep payment methods, identification documents and even cryptocurrency, the company suggested.
The Galaxy S22 will also incorporate fishing nets in its construction. Apparently, Samsung will be getting rid of 50 tonnes of old fishing nests thanks to recycling materials, and will also use 100 percent recyclable paper for its packaging.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.