ACs to Be Set at Default Temperature of 24 Degrees — What it Means

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. This ruling has come into effect from 1 January, 2020 onwards.

This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius. The central government in consultation with BEE had notified new energy performance standards for room air conditioners (RACs) on 30 October, 2019, according to a statement by the power ministry.

According to the notification, all brands and types of star-labelled RACs, which are rated from one star to five stars based on their energy efficiencies and manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, shall ensure default setting of temperature in the room air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, with effect from 1 January, 2020.