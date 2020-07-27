Untrue: Huawei on Report Claiming 60% Staff Being Sacked in India
Huawei 5G hardware kits have been banned by the UK and the US.
An Economic Times report was quoted saying that Huawei is cutting its India revenue target by 50 percent for 2020 and laying off staff in the country.
The report said that Huawei is laying off “60-70 percent of its staff in India, excluding those in research and development and the Global Service Centre.”
The Quint reached out to Huawei for clarity on this and the company has denied any such development.
“We do not comment on market speculation. Reports suggesting layoffs of more than half of Huawei staff in India are untrue.”Huawei Spokesperson
“Huawei has been a part of Indian ICT ecosystem for the past 20 years, focused on building a better connected India. We continue to work closely with all our customers in the country. Our India operations and resources, backed by robust local talent are designed to meet any customer requirements,” Huawei said in a statement to The Quint.
India has joined US and UK in flagging some security concern in Huawei’s telecommunications infrastructure.
The Delhi government has already banned state-run carriers from sourcing Huawei equipment in the future and has also advised telecom operators in the country to replace Chinese equipment in the course of time.
UK has also put a blanket ban on Huawei’s 5G telecom hardware from being used in the country’s telecom networks and has told telecom operators to start removing Huawei and ZTE components from the existing communications infrastructure.
Responding to UK’s move, Huawei in a statement, described it as a “disappointing decision” and stated the company’s “future in the UK has become politicised, this is about US trade policy and not security.”
