ADVERTISEMENT

Register for “Digital Media Predictions for 2022” & Join The Webinar on 25 Jan

The webinar aims to touch upon new content formats, innovative monetisation models and more.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Quintype is conducting a webinar on “Digital Media Predictions for 2022” with a stellar panel including Mr Raghav Bahl, co-founder at Quint Digital Media limited and Mr Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype Technologies.</p></div>
i

Publishers have been through a massive digital transformation in the recent past, with a significant shift in content consumption patterns.

With this paradigm shift in mind, Quintype is conducting a webinar on 'Digital Media Predictions for 2022' with a stellar panel including Mr Raghav Bahl, co-founder at Quint Digital Media limited and Mr Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype Technologies.

The webinar aims to touch upon new content formats, new and upcoming distribution channels, innovative monetisation models, disruption brought about by latest technologies in the areas of Blockchain, Machine learning and more.

This webinar is scheduled for 25th Jan, 3 pm IST and registration for the event is open here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT