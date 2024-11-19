Redmi A4 5G Launching on 20 Nov: Features, Specifications, and More Details

Xiaomi's Redmi A4 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone announced in India over a month ago, will finally be launched on 20 November. The Redmi A4 5G, expected to retail at Rs 8,499 with discounts, is one of the most affordable 5G phones in India.

While Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date, it remains unclear if open sales will commence on the same day. The Redmi A4 5G will run on Android 14 and support dual SIM functionality with 4G active on both SIM cards. Connectivity options encompass Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.10, and USB Type-C.