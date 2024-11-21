Redmi A4 5G Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, and Price

Xiaomi has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G, in India, boasting a range of impressive features for a budget-friendly price. The device, launched on 20 November, is the first to be powered by the newly released Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, promising users a smooth and efficient 5G experience. Xiaomi introduced the first smartphone with this processor.
The Redmi A4 5G sports a sleek design with a halo glass rear panel and comes in two glossy color options: Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. The A14 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness.
Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It also offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable by 4GB. For photography, the Redmi A4 5G boasts a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor, while the front-facing camera clocks in at 5MP.
Keeping the phone running is a large 5160mAh battery, which supports 18W charging. Xiaomi generously includes a 33W charging adapter in the box. The Redmi A4 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, promising two years of software updates and four years of security updates, ensuring longevity for the device. Like other budget smartphones, the Redmi A4 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
In terms of connectivity, the Redmi A4 5G offers a wide range of options, including 5G SA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Redmi A4 5G: Sale, Availability and Price
The Redmi A4 5G goes on sale in India on 27 November via Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs.8499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails at Rs.9499.
Redmi A4 5G: Features and Specifications
A 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness.
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor.
4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB RAM expansion and two storage variants of 64GB and 128 GB.
The camerara system includes a 50MP primary camera along with a secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling.
A side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.
A 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support.
The handset runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
