Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has decided to quit the board of the firm asking that he be replaced by a black candidate. Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, also said that he will use all future gains from Reddit's stock to serve the black community.Ohanian's move comes in the wake of the protests across the United States after the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in police custody. As protests against inequality and police brutality mount, Ohanian sees this as a means of showing solidarity.Ohanian took to Twitter to say he was quitting because he would need to answer his daughter, who is black, when she asks: 'What did you do?'"Tennis star Serena Williams and Ohanian married three years ago and they have a daughter.Alexis Ohanian, Aaron Swartz, and Steve Huffman founded the popular social message board, Reddit, in 2005. In 2018, he stepped back from active duty at the company but retained a board seat.The website has had its fair share of hate messages too, as some of its forums have been found to carry racist content. Reddit has taken action against such pages, but not without facing flak.