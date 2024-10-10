Realme P1 Speed 5G Launching on 15 October: Expected Features and Specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch in India next week on 15 October 2024 at 12 pm IST. The announcement came via a media invite and an X (formerly Twitter) post. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

The design of the Realme P1 Speed 5G can be glimpsed on both Realme's and Flipkart's dedicated landing pages for the device. The handset is shown in a blue color with a circular camera module similar to other Realme P series phones.

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will join the existing Realme P series lineup, which currently includes the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro. The pricing of the Realme P1 Speed 5G has not yet been revealed.