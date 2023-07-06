Realme Narzo 60 Series Launch Today: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The tech giant Realme is all set to launch its Realme Narzo 60 Series today in India on Thursday, 6 July 2023 at 12 pm. Two smartphones including Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be unveiled in the country under this series with amazing features and specifications.

According to several teasers, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 60 smartphones will arrive with a Martian horizon design. Although the company has not confirmed the pricing details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series, it is expected that the Realme Narzo 60 5G may be available at a price of less than Rs 20,000 while as Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G may be sold at a price of above Rs 20,000.