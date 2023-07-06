Realme Narzo 60 Series Launch Today: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The tech giant Realme is all set to launch its Realme Narzo 60 Series today in India on Thursday, 6 July 2023 at 12 pm. Two smartphones including Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be unveiled in the country under this series with amazing features and specifications.
According to several teasers, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 60 smartphones will arrive with a Martian horizon design. Although the company has not confirmed the pricing details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series, it is expected that the Realme Narzo 60 5G may be available at a price of less than Rs 20,000 while as Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G may be sold at a price of above Rs 20,000.
Realme Narzo 60 5G Launch Event Today: Where To Watch the Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the Realme Narzo 60 series will be available on the official YouTube channel of the company.
Confirmed Features of Realme Narzo 60 Series
As per the teaser images and a listing page on Amazon, following are some of the confirmed features of the Realme Narzo 60 Series - Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G.
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro will arrive with a luxury vegan textured design, 61-degree arched or curved display along with a hole punch cutout at the centre.
The Realme Narzo 60 series will flaunt a "Martian horizon" design.
An orange-coloured back and 100MP main camera system housed within the module will be found in the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.
A comparatively flatter chassis and less advanced camera system will be found in the Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone.
The Realme Narzo 60 Series, specifically Narzo 60 Pro has a storage of almost 1TB with a capability to store 2,50,000 photos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)