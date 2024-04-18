Realme C65 5G Likely to be Launched in India Soon; Features, Specs, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is rumoured to launch 5G variant of Realme C65 in India soon. According to tipsters, the forthcoming Realme C65 5G handset will be sold in the country within a price of under Rs 10,000. Although the exact launch date and time of this smartphone has not been confirmed by the company, there are several rumors buzzing around the key features and specifications of this 5G handset.
If online leaks are to be believed, Realme C65 5G will be powered by powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. It will arrive with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz LCD touchscreen with 625-nit peak brightness. Let us read about the launch date, features, specs, price, and other details about the upcoming Realme C65 5G in India.
Realme C65 5G Launch Date in India
Realme C65 5G is anticipated to be launched in India soon. The exact date has not been confirmed by the company yet.
Realme C65 5G Price in India
The exact price of Realme C65 5G is not known yet. However, according to tipsters, the handset may be priced under Rs 10,000.
Realme C65 5G: Key Features and Specifications (Leaked)
Here is the list of key features and specifications of Realme C65 5G, according to the tipsters.
A 6.67-inch 120 Hz LCD touchscreen with 625-nit peak brightness.
Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC.
A 50 MP main rear camera, an 8 MP selfie snapper.
A 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Sleek design with 7.89mm thickness and 190g weight.
4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB storage variants.
