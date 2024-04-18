Realme C65 5G Likely to be Launched in India Soon; Features, Specs, Price & More

Tech giant Realme is rumoured to launch 5G variant of Realme C65 in India soon. According to tipsters, the forthcoming Realme C65 5G handset will be sold in the country within a price of under Rs 10,000. Although the exact launch date and time of this smartphone has not been confirmed by the company, there are several rumors buzzing around the key features and specifications of this 5G handset.

If online leaks are to be believed, Realme C65 5G will be powered by powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. It will arrive with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz LCD touchscreen with 625-nit peak brightness. Let us read about the launch date, features, specs, price, and other details about the upcoming Realme C65 5G in India.