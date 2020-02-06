Redmi Killer: Realme C3 Budget Smartphone Launched at Rs 6,999
Chinese smartphone maker Realme, on Thursday, 6 February, launched its next pocket-friendly smartphone for India, the Realme C3, the successor to the rather successful product Realme C2, that launched in April last year.
While the C2, with its Rs 5,999 price tag was quite a successful offering from the previously Oppo-owned company.
As the budget smartphone sector is one of the most competitive segments in the market, the Realme C3 will compare with devices like the Redmi Y3, the Nokia 4.2, the Vivo Y91i and the Motorola Moto E6.
The phone will go on sale on 14 February, and will be sold through Flipkart and the Realme website.
The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 Chipset, and also features reverse charging.
The phone supports a dual rear camera setup with a 12 megapixel camera and a 2 MP sensor. The camera also boasts of features like the Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie. On the front, it houses a 5 megapixel camera for selfies.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )