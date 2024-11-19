Realme 14X Likely to Arrive in December: Expected Features and Specifications

Realme is gearing up to launch its next number series in India, with the Realme 14X expected to be the first model unveiled in early December, according to a recent report by 91Mobiles. This launch will likely follow the anticipated January 2025 launch of the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models.
The Realme 14X is expected to be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Color options will reportedly include Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. A 6,000mAh battery and a square-shaped camera module are also anticipated features.
While Realme has not officially confirmed the 14X's launch, details about the device have begun to emerge online. The phone is expected to succeed the Realme 12x 5G, which launched in India in April 2024, skipping the 13x model. The Realme 12x 5G starts at Rs11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option.
Further details about the Realme 14X will likely be released in the coming weeks. The company has also been tipped to launch a Realme 14 Pro Lite model, with the model number RMX990, featuring four RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Realme 14X Launch Date
The exact launch date of Realme 14X has not been announced by the company yet.
Realme 14X: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage variants.
Equipped with 6,000mAh battery.
A square-shaped camera module.
