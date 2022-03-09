RBI Launches UPI for Feature Phones, Enables Digital Payment Without Internet
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, launched the much-anticipated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility for feature phones.
The new service called UPI 123PAY will enable more than 40 crore feature phone users to access the popular digital transaction platform without an internet connection.
This new mode of digital payments will allow individuals to make direct payments to others with the help of UPI via feature phones.
Currently, the UPI payment facility is restricted to only those who have smartphones with internet connections.
UPI has grown to become one of the most popular modes of digital payment in India in recent years.
Das said that the launch of UPI 123PAY will make UPI accessible to that section of the society which was not been included in the digital payments landscape so far.
The RBI Governor stated that this will help to promote a greater amount of financial inclusion in our economy.
RBI Launches UPI for Feature Phones: How To Make Transactions
UPI 123 PAY requires a three-step process to initiate and execute a transaction.
The users with feature phones will be able to complete digital transactions based on four technology alternatives. They are as follows:
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Number.
App functionality in feature phones.
Missed-call based procedure.
Proximity sound-based payments.
Feature phone users can make payments to friends and family, pay bills and do other transactions using UPI.
They can also check account balances and link bank accounts. Users can also set or change UPI Pins.
UPI Helpline Details
The RBI Governor also officially announced the launch of a 24X7 helpline for digital payments on Tuesday. The helpline is named Digisaathi, it will assist callers/users with all their queries regarding digital transactions.
Users can visit the official website digisaathi.info for more updates or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 for help.
This is one of the major initiatives by RBI that can help to achieve the government's plan of building Digital India.
