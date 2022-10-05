Quordle 254 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 5 October 2022
Quordle 254 words of the day today: Read to know the answers for Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
Hello players! We are back with yet another set of hints and clues for the new level of the Quordle and we are ecstatic to see you win a score and maintain the winning streak. Today we are here with the hints, and clues for Quordle 254 answers today, on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
The Quordle puzzle solutions are updated everyday on the official website – quordle.com. Players need to visit the website and solve the puzzles for today. All the regular players must be well aware of the online game so that it is easier for them to win the game.
The players have to guess the four words of the day and they will have only nine chances to crack all the words and get a score. Our hints and clues will help you all guess the right letters and solutions.
We are ready with the new set of hints and clues for Wednesday as well. These hints will help you solve the puzzle. We have listed down all the words of the day at the end of the article.
Quordle is an informative online web-based word game and million of players wait for the new level every day and they also get to learn new English words daily.
Quordle 254 Hints and Clues for Today: 5 October 2022
Quordle 254 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 5 October 2022 are mentioned below:
The words of the day on Wednesday begin with the following letters – B, G, E, and T
The answers end with the alphabets – E, M, T, and Y
All the solutions for today have two vowels.
No words of the day have repeated letters.
Quordle 254 Words of the Day Today: 5 October 2022
Now, it is time for us to state the words of the day for Tuesday. We have given all the possible hints to help you to crack the puzzles for today.
Quordle 254 words of the day today, on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 are mentioned here for the readers who are stuck:
Quordle Word 1: BILGE
Quordle Word 2: GLEAM
Quordle Word 3: EXACT
Quordle Word 4: TODAY
We hope you were able to score a point today. Come back tomorrow for a new level, new hints, and clues.
