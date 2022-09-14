Quordle 233: Answers for 14 September 2022, Hints & Clues for Today's Puzzle
Stuck at Quordle 233? Well, check out the hints and clues below and complete the puzzle.
The web-based word puzzle Quordle has come up with another brain tickling level for today, 14 September 2022. To solve Quordle 233, one has to actually think hard to earn a daily score. Well, we have got some amazing hints and clues for our daily readers that will not only help them in winning a score but also make them feel confident. We will also reveal the answer to Quordle 233 (14 September 2022) at the end of this post.
Quordle is one of the most played and interesting games on the internet. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it. You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters, in a few attempts to earn a daily score.
Let us read the hints, clues, and answers of today's Quordle level below.
Hints and Clues for Quordle 233 (Wednesday, 14 September 2022)
Stuck at the Quordle 233 level? Don't worry, we've got you covered. The following hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle quickly and earn daily points.
The Quordle 233 first word of the day starts with the letter 'A' and ends with the letter 'E'.
The second word of the day starts with the letter 'C' and ends with the letter 'R'. The term is related to a substance used for smoking.
The third word of the day starts with the letter 'S' and ends with the letter 'T'.
The fourth word of the day starts with the letter 'C' and ends with the letter 'R'.
Congratulations to all the Quordle players for finding the right answers today. We hope that many of you have got your daily score. Those who could not solve the words of the day, must not feel disheartened, we have got the answers for them. Check this space regularly to get daily Quordle hints, clues, and answers.
Quordle 233 Answers for Wednesday, 14 September 2022
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle today must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 233 on 14 September 2022 are:
ANGLE
CIGAR
STILT
CAPER
