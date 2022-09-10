Quordle 229 Answers Today (10 September 2022): Check Out the Hints and Clues
How To Solve Quordle 229? Here are the hints and clues to crack the level on Saturday.
Hey folks! We're back with the Quordle hints, clues, and answers for Saturday. Are you excited to find the answers to Quordle 229 on 10 September 2022? Let's begin by helping you in guessing the answers to the puzzle. We will provide the answers for the day at the end of the post for those who, despite our hints and clues, are unable to solve the Quordle 229 level on Saturday.
All the Quordle players should note that the Quordle 229 words of the day for 10 September are not a piece of cake. But do not worry as we have got your back. Our hints and clues for Saturday will not only help you to complete the level but will also boost your confidence so that you would want to play the game daily. So, let's begin!
Hints and Clues for Quordle Level 229: 10 September 2022
Following are the hints and clues that will help you to solve the Quordle 229 puzzle quickly and earn a daily score:
The Quordle 229 first word of the day starts with the letter 'C' and ends with the letter 'F'. It has letter 'F' twice.
The second word of the day starts with the letter 'L' and ends with the letter 'Y'. The letter 'L' is present twice.
The third word of the day starts with the letter 'S' and ends with the letter 'E'. It is the past tense of the term swear.
The fourth word of the day starts with the letter 'P' and ends with the letter 'R'. The word is very common and its meaning is something on which we can write.
Quordle 229 Answers for Saturday, 10 September 2022
Players who were unable to crack the Quordle level on Saturday must not worry about missing the daily score and winning streak. We have got the answer for them. The answers to Quordle 229 on 10 September 2022 are:
CHAFF
LOWLY
SWORE
PAPER
