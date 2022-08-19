Quordle 207 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 19 August 2022
Quordle 207 words of the day: Read the hints stated by us for Friday, 19 August 2022 to get the score for the day.
Quordle is a popular word puzzle game that updates itself at midnight so that the players can start their day by solving the words of the day. It is time for the players to start solving Quordle 207 answers today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. They have to solve four words of the day within nine chances to get the score in the game. The ones who are unable to guess the four words correctly, do not get the score.
We will help our readers to solve Quordle 207 answers today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 by providing hints and clues. Players are requested to read the rules of the game before starting to solve the puzzles. The rules are simple and it has contributed to the popularity of the puzzle across the globe among millions of players.
Quordle gained its popularity in 2020 when more people got to know about it. It is an addictive puzzle game that allows players to win scores and learn new terms regularly.
The four words of the day have no link with each other. Players have to guess them correctly to get the score. We help our readers with the hints and clues daily so that they can maintain the score streak.
Quordle 207 Hints and Clues Today: 19 August 2022
Here are the Quordle 207 hints and clues today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 that the players should read:
The four words of the day begin with A, F, C, and E.
The answers for Friday end with the following letters - T, N, K, and R.
Three words of the day today have no repetitive letters.
The last word of the day has a vowel that is repeated twice.
Three words have at least two vowels.
Quordle 207 Solutions Today: 19 August 2022
Congratulations to all the players who got the Quordle score for the day. Keep reading to know the answers so that you can get the score, if you haven't already.
While two solutions are common words that can be guessed easily, players will find it difficult to guess the other two.
Quordle 207 solutions today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 are stated below:
ASCOT
FEIGN
CHALK
EAGER
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.