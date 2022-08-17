Quordle 206 Answers Today on 18 August 2022: Hints, Clues & Solutions of the Day

Following are the Quordle 206 hints for today which will help players to find the four words of the day easily:

1. The Quordle 206 four words of the day start with the letters - L, M, R, and T.

2. The four words of the day end with the letters - E, R, H, and A.

3. The first word of the day has three vowels - O, U, and E.

4. The second word of the day has two vowels - A and O.

5. The third word of the day is of Indian origin and has the vowel 'A' two times.

6. The fourth word of the day has a 'T' letter two times and two vowels - E and A.

Bonus Hint: The first word of the day is a parasite usually found on our heads.