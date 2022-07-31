Quordle 189 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 01 August 2022
Quordle 189: The answers on 01 August 2022 are not so easy to guess. Check our hints & clues to crack the level.
Solve Quordle 189 words of the day today, on Monday, 01 August 2022, by visiting the official website of the word game – quordle.com. The words of the day today are surprisingly easy; players can guess all four words in just minutes. The hints and clues provided by us will make it easier for players to find the answers and get the score for the day without much difficulty.
Quordle puzzles are difficult on most days; players, therefore, often look for help online. Even though the Quordle 189 answers today, on Monday, 01 August 2022, can be a mixed bag, players should ideally take a look at the hints and clues. Let's start finding the answers now.
Quordle is a web-based word game and the second most popular online puzzle game after Wordle. Since both the games have similar rules, those who regularly play Wordle will find Quordle easy.
Quordle 189 Hints: Monday, 01 August 2022
Here are some Quordle 189 hints and clues for today, Monday, 01 August 2022, which will assist players to find the four words of the day:
The Quordle answers begin with the letters C, T, R, and W.
The words of the day end with the letters D, N, B, and E.
No words have repetitive letters.
Most of the words have two vowels; players should try guessing them first.
Quordle 189 Words of the Day Today: 01 August 2022
Quordle 189 solutions for today, Monday, 01 August 2022, are as follows:
Quordle Word 1: CLOUD
Quordle Word 2: THORN
Quordle Word 3: REHAB
Quordle Word 4: WHINE
If you are a daily Quordle player, follow this space regularly for hints and clues. We will help you maintain the Quordle score streak by providing the correct hints, clues, and daily answers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.