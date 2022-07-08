Quordle 165 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 8 July 2022
Quordle 165 words of the day: The puzzle on 8 July 2022 is a mixed bag of words.
Quordle 165 answers today, Friday, 8 July 2022, are a mixture of both difficult and easy terms. Three of the words of the day are quite common, and players might not find it too hard to solve the puzzle. But one of the words is a tough one to crack. The words of the day for today have already been updated on the website, quordle.com.
Quordle online puzzle game has become popular across the world in a short time. Those who are acquainted with Wordle would definitely enjoy this puzzle as well.
Let's now start solving Quordle 165 today, Friday, 8 July 2022.
We are here to assist our readers with the Quordle hints and clues so that they can win the score by using their chances wisely. They have only nine chances to guess the four words of the day. Each word has five letters.
Quordle 165 Hints and Clues Today: Friday, 8 July 2022
Quordle 165 hints and clues today, Friday, 8 July 2022, are as follows:
The Quordle answers today begin with the letters S, M, C, and B.
Quordle 165 words of the day end with the letters G, E, D, and O.
All the words of the day have vowels; players can try guessing them first so that it gets easier to guess the other letters.
The vowel 'I' is used in two words of the day for today, Friday, 8 July 2022.
The last word of the day is quite difficult, it refers to an instrument - BONUS HINT.
Quordle 165 Words of the Day: 8 July 2022
Now, it is time for us to reveal the Quordle answers. Readers who wish to solve this on their own are requested to stop reading.
Quordle 165 words of the day today, Friday, 8 July 2022, are mentioned below:
SLING
MAYBE
CHILD
BANJO
