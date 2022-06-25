Quordle 152 Answers Today: Read the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 25 June 2022
The Quordle 152 words of the day on 25 June 2022 are revealed at the end for those who were unable to figure it out.
Players should get ready to solve for the Quordle 152 words of the day on Saturday, 25 June 2022. The regular players eagerly wait every day for the new puzzles to be released on the website so that they can solve and get a score. The daily Quordle word puzzles are posted on the official website – quordle.com. The ones who are able to solve the four words of the day within nine chances get a daily score.
The rules of the word puzzle game are extremely simple so anybody can start solving for the words of the day. The game is also quite interesting as it helps the players to enrich their English vocabulary by learning new terms. It is time for all the players to solve for the Quordle 152 answers, Saturday, 25 June 2022. Everyone should try their best.
We like to assist our readers with Quordle hints and clues. The words of the day are difficult to crack on most days so the players are forced to resort to help.
Nobody wants to lose out on the score of the day as that breaks their streak so everyone looks for hints and clues that can help them figure out the Quordle words of the day.
Quordle 152 Hints and Clues Today: 25 June 2022
Let's take a look at the Quordle 152 hints on Saturday, 25 June 2022:
The words of the day start with the letters – M, D, T, and U.
Quordle 152 answers end with the letters – L, D, E, and T.
One word of the day has a repeated vowel in the term.
Three words of the day contain two vowels and one word has only one vowel.
Two answers on 25 June 2022 have no repetitive letters.
Congratulations to the players who have correctly guessed the Quordle words of the day after reading the hints.
Quordle 152 Solutions Today: 25 June 2022
Now, it is time for us to reveal the final answers of the day to all our readers. Keep reading to know the solutions for 25 June 2022.
Quordle 152 answers for Saturday, 25 June 2022 are as follows:
Word 1: MODEL
Word 2: DRUID
Word 3: TERSE
Word 4: UNFIT
We will be back again with more Quordle hints, clues, and solutions for our readers. Try to solve new words daily on the official website of the web-based word game.
