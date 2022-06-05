ADVERTISEMENT

Quordle 132 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues and Solutions for 5 June 2022

Quordle word game is back with four new words of the day today, on Sunday, 5 June 2022. The players need to solve the Quordle 132 words correctly to get the score for today. The game is popular for coming up with tricky terms on most days for the players and it has maintained its reputation today as well. The regular players need to think properly and guess the letters if they want to win the score for the day.

We understand that the players are trying their level best to not break the Quordle score streak. There are a lot of hints and clues that help everyone to guess the letters. Quordle 132 can also be solved today if the players are able to use the hints correctly. Since there are limited chances, one has to be careful.

We help the readers with Quordle hints and clues daily. It is to be noted that the players need to solve Quordle 132 answers today, on 5 June 2022 within nine chances.

We will provide all the possible hints and clues so that it is easier for the players to win the score. Quordle players can also find the solutions towards the end if they want to take a look at them.

Quordle 132 Hints and Clues Today: Sunday, 5 June 2022

Players are requested to read the Quordle 132 hints and clues today that are mentioned below:

  • The words of the day begin with the letters - G, M, D and W.

  • Quordle 132 answers for 5 June 2022 end with the letters - L, L, N and K.

  • All the words of the day today do not have a repetitive letter.

  • Three Quordle 132 words have two vowels while the last word has only one vowel.

Quordle 132 Solutions Today: Words of the Day for 5 June 2022

Congratulations to the players who have already guessed the four words of the day after reading the hints. We will provide the final Quordle solutions now for the players who are interested to know.

Quordle 132 answers today, on Sunday, 5 June 2022 are as follows:

  • Word 1: GAVEL

  • Word 2: MOGUL

  • Word 3: DEIGN

  • Word 4: WRECK

We hope all our readers were able to get the Quordle score today. A new week begins tomorrow and we cannot wait to help the players again.
