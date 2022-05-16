ADVERTISEMENT

Quordle 112 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 16 May 2022

Quordle 112: Find out the hints and clues for Monday, 16 May 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Quordle 112 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 16 May 2022
Quordle word puzzle game is back in its tough avatar and it is giving a difficult time to the players on the first day of a new week. It is time for all the Quordle players to find the Quordle 112 answers today, on Monday, 16 May 2022. Even while the words of the day are difficult to solve, players need to crack all of them to get the score for today, 16 May 2022. One wrong answer can lead to a loss in the score.

Quordle 112 words of the day for Monday, 16 May 2022, will become easier to solve with the help of hints and clues.

We provide hints and clues daily to the players so that they can crack the difficult word puzzles in less time and get the score for the day.

There are a few important rules that the players need to keep in mind while solving Quordle puzzles. The rules are slightly different from the Wordle word game.

Players need to guess the Quordle words of the day within nine chances to get the score, no matter how difficult the words are. They need to guess four words of the day daily unlike Wordle.

Quordle 112 Hints Today: Clues for 16 May 2022

Let's take a look at a few hints and clues today to solve Quordle 112 solutions for 16 May 2022:

  • The words of the day for today, Monday, 16 May 2022, start with the letters C, F, B and G.

  • The Quordle words of the day for Monday, 16 May 2022, have two vowels in all the words.

  • The Quordle answers for today (16 May 2022) end with the letters a, t, y, and e.

  • One of the consonants is repeated in the last word. - Bonus Hint.

Quordle 112 Solutions for Today: 16 May 2022

SPOILER ALERT: We will reveal the final Quordle answers for the players who are unable to solve the puzzles. Congratulations to the ones who were able to find all the four words of the day within the chances.

Here is the list of the Quordle 112 answers today, Monday, 16 May 2022, that the players should know:

  • China

  • Faint

  • Boney

  • Gaffe

We hope to help the players with more Quordle answers in the future so that they can win the scores.

