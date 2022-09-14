Quintype Expands Its Middle East Presence
Quintype is leading that growth with the appointment of Chad Hussain, who recently joined as VP International sales
Quintype, one of the leading publisher tech companies for content management, audience engagement and monetization, recently opened its Dubai office to further its expansion across MENA.
Quintype is leading that growth with the appointment of Chad Hussain, who recently joined as the VP International sales and will be based in Dubai.
Chad brings almost 3 decades of rich experience in publishing, media and technology and will be leading the Quintype business for the Middle East region.
Chad has been working in executive roles in MENA for the past 15 years and brings a deep understanding of the evolving digital publishing landscape.
“Expansion in the Middle East is a critical component of our strategy. Onboarding Chad in the team would bolster our efforts in the region and beyond, tremendously. The presence of a local office would also be very helpful in not just serving our existing clients on the region but also in delivering greater value to any new clients we associate with," said Chirdeep Shetty, CEO, Quintype.
“In today’s publishing world, content in all its forms needs to be distributed on all your platforms where you have an audience (and that list will keep growing). Add into that personalization and a sound revenue model and you quickly realize you need better tools to grow and monetize readers effectively. Quintype’s intelligently designed product suite does just that and I’m excited to lead our rapid expansion across MENA and beyond," said Chad
For enquiries related to Quintype please contact sales@quintype.com.
About Quintype
Quintype was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India with a global clientele of marquee publishers across USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Quintype's award-winning multi-lingual, digital-first publishing solutions empower content creators to deliver superlative experiences to their readers, every single time.
Key Highlights
100+ Publishers
750M+ Page Views Per Month
120M+ Readers Per Month
150 Languages Supported
Quintype relieves publishers from the challenges of legacy content management systems, through its modern age SaaS products. Fast ROI at a strikingly low TCO enables adoption of the products across the board; from large media houses to aspirational start-ups. With Quintype, publishers can now focus on what they do the best: creating high-quality content.
Quintype’s SaaS suite of products consist of Bold, Ahead, Accesstype and Metype. These products empower publishers around 3 axes - content management, audience engagement and content monetization.
To learn more about Quintype, visit www.quintype.com.
Topics: Technology Digital Media Tech Companies
