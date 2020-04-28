In an effort to bridge the gap between seasoned and new players in the game, PUBG Corp, the developer behind the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, has decided to add bots to public matching on consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.“While PUBG veterans continue to hone their skills and improve, we’re seeing more often that many newer players are being eliminated early with no kills – and oftentimes with no damage dealt,” explained lead project manager Joon H. Choi in a blog post published on PUBG.com.PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Coming Soon: Here’s What to Expect“In an effort to provide more ways for players to hone their skills and be able to fully enjoy what PUBG has to offer, we’ve decided to introduce bots with Update 7.1. Bots can have both positive or negative effects on a game depending on how well it is programmed, so let’s go over some of the things we’ve been considering when programming these artificial aggressors.”Joon H. Choi, Lead Project Manager, PUBG Console TeamIn the blog, Choi detailed three main priorities the PUBG team considered when they were building the console bots.These included carefully laying out navigation meshes across the entire map in a way that prevents bots from throwing themselves off a cliff, a carefully balanced shooting system that allows players to avoid fire using authentic evasive action and ensuring bots concentrate on seeking out, looting, and arming themselves with the most appropriate gear during each phase of the game. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)