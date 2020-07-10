Spotify, PUBG & More iOS Apps Crashing Due to Facebook Issue
Facebook pushes developers to install their SDKs into applications as it fetches them a rich amount of data.
A number of popular apps like Spotify, PUBG, Pinterest and even Tinder are crashing on iOS devices and reports suggest that Facebook is to be blamed for the problem.
Many iOS users have taken to social media to report the problem occurring mostly on iPhones and iPad.
Website tracking platform Downdetector.com has also reported outages of major applications.
Although the exact cause of the problem is not known, as per The Verge, Facebook’s software development kit (SDK) which is used by many applications to manage user login seems to be the problem.
The report says that users don’t have to be using Facebook to log in to these apps but an issue with the feature does affect the functionality of the app.
Facebook acknowledged the problem on its developer platform and said that the software is causing the problem. Facebook pushes developers to install their SDKs into applications as it fetches them a rich amount of data.
“We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash.”Facebook
Since many people use Facebook to log in to apps, constant communication with the servers is essential for these apps to work. These apps can be used offline but then you won't be able to use its online features.
We tried using these apps on Android and they seem to be working fine.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.