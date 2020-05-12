PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will officially begin from Wednesday, 13 May, and the new season is expected to be unlocked at 7:30 am. Season 12 of the popular game ended on 11 May. The entire season is based on a toy theme and would be called 'Toy Playground.'Season 13 Royale Pass would bring a brand new male character, Andy, whose ability would be to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.The Royale Pass would bring the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger would unlock at Rank 50 and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100.The elite Royale Pass would cost 600 UC, and the elite upgrade plus Royale Pass would be worth 1,800 UC. If players do not wish their Royale Pass, then they can complete the free Royale Pass missions and unlock the free rewards.After weeks of speculation and teasers, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update was finally released on 5 May, with major updates to the maps in the highly popular game.The biggest feature of this 0.18.0 update is the change to the PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map. The map now features new landscapes, housing areas roads, and resources. There are also new weapons, UI changes, new currency, and skins, added with the latest update.