PUBG Mobile May Come Back in India as It Breaks Ties With Tencent

PUBG Mobile is looking for ways to come back to India, which is one of its largest user bases in the world.

As per a company statement, the firm has announced that it will “no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.”

This is a momentous decision which can help the game, which was banned a few days ago citing security reasons, make a comeback in India.