PUBG Mobile May Come Back in India as It Breaks Ties With Tencent
PUBG Mobile is being distributed and published by Tencent Games in India.
PUBG Mobile is looking for ways to come back to India, which is one of its largest user bases in the world.
As per a company statement, the firm has announced that it will “no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.”
This is a momentous decision which can help the game, which was banned a few days ago citing security reasons, make a comeback in India.
PUBG Mobile is intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company.
It can decide to establish the publishing platforms in select territories which is why it is proposing to moving its publishing to India. This will help the game comply with the government’s policies and security concerns.
The government has blocked 118 mobile apps (including PUBG Mobile) which it said are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.
