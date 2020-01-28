Poco to Launch a Phone With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display on 4 Feb

Chinese handset maker POCO, which Xiaomi spinned off as a standalone brand earlier this month, is ready to launch its POCO X2 smartphone on February 4 with a high refresh rate and liquid cooling technology.

Rumours suggest that it will be a 120Hz display which is some thing only flagship gaming phones like the ASUS ROG Phone 2 offer.



An image showing the bottom of the phone seems to suggest the POCO X2 will be similar to the Redmi K30 that Xiaomi had announced last month, Android Central reported on Monday.

The company is expected to price it aggressively and will be in the same segment as the OnePlus 7T and even the Samsung Note 10 Lite.