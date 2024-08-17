ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Poco Pad 5G Tab Arriving on 23 August in India: Check Features & Specifications

Poco Pad 5G Tab is confirmed to be launched in India on 23 August 2024 at 12 pm. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Poco Pad 5G tablet is confirmed to be launched in India. The Wi-Fi-only variant will arrive in the country on 23 August 2024. The global variant of Poco Pad 5G was announced in select global markets in May earlier this year. The launch date of the new Poco Pad was confirmed by the company via an official post on X (formerly Twitter). The tablet was teased to arrive in blue colourway alongside a keyboard and a stylus. 

In addition to 5G connectivity, the Indian version of Poco Pad 5G tablet is expected to share many features and specifications with the global model, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 10,000mAh battery. Let us check details below.

Also Read

Vivo T3 Pro in India: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Price

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Poco Pad 5G Tab Launch Date in India

Poco Pad 5G Tablet will be launched in India on 23 August 2024 at 12 pm IST.

Also Read

Motorola Moto G45 5G Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications & More

alsoRead-img

Poco Pad 5G Tab: Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Poco Pad 5G India will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The screen size of the tablet is confirmed to be 12.1 inches with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The 16:10 aspect ratio is supported by the screen, and it has a maximum brightness level of 600 nits. The screen will arrive with TÜV Rheinland triple certification. 

The Poco Pad 5G India also offers 8-megapixel cameras at the front and the back, and it features Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Poco Pad 5G India packs a 10,000mAh battery.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Poco   POCO India   Poco Pad 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×