Personal Data Of 267 Mn Facebook Users Leaked Online: Report

The information contained in the database could be used to conduct large-scale SMS spam and phishing campaigns, among other threats to end users, said the report on Thursday, adding that most of the affected users were from the US.

The revelations come at a time when Facebook is trying to regain the trust of its users with the protection of their data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal that badly hit its reputation.

More than one and a half years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal first became public, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) earlier this month said that the now-defunct British data analytics and consulting company engaged in deceptive practices to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users for voter profiling and targeting.