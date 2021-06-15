Paytm Users Can Now Book COVID Vaccine Slots Directly From the App
Paytm and MakeMyTrip are some of the companies which asked for the permission to offer Covid vaccine booking service
Digital payments and financial technology company Paytm will now allow its users to book COVID-19 vaccine slots directly from the app. Earlier, the company was only allowing its users to find out which vaccine slots are available, the vaccination centre, kind of vaccine (Covishield or Covaxin), and the price of the vaccine.
"Paytm users can now search, discover & book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest centre through the Paytm app," said Paytm, as quoted by PTI.
It further added that the facility is being provided to help Indians book vaccine slots and gain immunity.
Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released the guidelines for integration of Indian Vaccine portal Co-WIN with third-party applications.
These guidelines will enable third-party apps to include CoWIN API in their own apps, which will allow their users to book vaccine slots through that app.
According to a report by Reuters, Paytm, Infosys and MakeMyTrip are some of the companies which asked for the permission to offer vaccine booking to their users. Some other companies have asked for the permission as well.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
