Pablo Escobar’s Brother Has Launched a New Foldable Phone at $399

Infamous Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s biological brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has launched yet another foldable smartphone dubbed the Fold 2. This Fold 2 sports similar ergonomics to the Samsung Galaxy Fold (even has the same name) and has been priced at $399 (Rs 28,377 approx).

Just for reference, the Galaxy Fold with the same specifications retails for almost $2,000 (Rs 1.42 lakh approx).

Just in case you’re intrigued by the new foldable phone and its pricing, Escobar Inc is accepting orders for global deliveries and is exclusively available on the company’s website.

Escobar’s brother had launched its first foldable phone called the Fold 1 in December last year which was retailing at $349(Rs 24,82 approx).