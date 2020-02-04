Pablo Escobar’s Brother Has Launched a New Foldable Phone at $399
Infamous Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s biological brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has launched yet another foldable smartphone dubbed the Fold 2. This Fold 2 sports similar ergonomics to the Samsung Galaxy Fold (even has the same name) and has been priced at $399 (Rs 28,377 approx).
Just for reference, the Galaxy Fold with the same specifications retails for almost $2,000 (Rs 1.42 lakh approx).
Just in case you’re intrigued by the new foldable phone and its pricing, Escobar Inc is accepting orders for global deliveries and is exclusively available on the company’s website.
Escobar’s brother had launched its first foldable phone called the Fold 1 in December last year which was retailing at $349(Rs 24,82 approx).
The company released a promotional video of the phone just yesterday which features scantily dressed female models showcasing the phone.
According to the company, the Fold 2 was designed in the USA and is being assembled in Hong Kong. The parts for the phone have been sourced from China and is being sold globally.
There is also another video on the company’s website which shows models smashing the Samsung Galaxy Fold with a text running at the bottom throughout the video which reads “RIPSAMSUNG.COM”.
“My goal is to become the overstock kingpin of electronical devices this year. All these factories simply have too much technology laying around, nobody is buying anything in China from secondary factories. We cut the prices and give clients direct discounts under the Escobar brand umbrella.”Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Founder of Escobar Inc.
In terms of the specifications, the Fold 2 gets powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also features two displays with the primary screen being a foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen while the front display is a 6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen.
International publications like Android Authority and PC Mag are calling this a big scam and it most certainly looks like one, as people who ordered the Fold 1 still haven’t got their devices. So, unless you want to throw away $399, you can visit company’s the website on Google and order one for yourself.