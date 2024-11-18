Oppo Reno 13 Series Arriving on 25 Nov: Tipped Features and Specifications

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its Reno 13 series in China. The company will unveil the new smartphones on 25 November at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The company announced the launch date through a Weibo post.
The launch event will also see the introduction of the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones. The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to include a base model and a Pro variant, succeeding the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The company has revealed that the phones will be available in a Butterfly Purple colorway at launch, with other color options likely to be announced soon.
The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch globally in January 2025, according to tipster @chunvn8888 on X. The Reno 13 handsets may also arrive in India around that time.
In terms of specifications, the Oppo China e-store listing for the base Oppo Reno 13 reveals five RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.
Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date
Oppo Reno 13: Features and Specifications (Tipped)
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.
The handsets may support 16GB of RAM.
Runs on Android 15.
The base variant will be available in five storage configurations, including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.
