OPPO Pad 3 Likely to Launch on 25 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

OPPO is gearing up to launch its next-generation tablet, the OPPO Pad 3, in China later this month. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has begun teasing the device's design and key specifications.
The OPPO Pad 3 will feature a metal-integrated design and an atmospheric color scheme. It will be available in Purple, Blue, and Silver. The tablet will be offered in multiple memory configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
OPPO has not yet confirmed the full specs sheet for the Pad 3, but rumors suggest the tablet will sport an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor. However, a significant change is expected under the hood, with the tablet reportedly ditching the Dimensity 9000 SoC found in the Pad 2 for a more mid-range Dimensity 8350 SoC. This same chip is also expected to power the upcoming OPPO Reno 13 Pro.
The OPPO Pad 3 is also expected to be slightly lighter and thinner than its predecessor, weighing 533 grams and measuring 6.29mm thick. The teaser also reveals a stylus support for the tablet.
OPPO Pad 3: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Lighter and thinner design, weighing 533 grams and measuring 6.29mm thick.
Equipped with Dimensity 8350 SoC.
An 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Multiple memory configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Available in Purple, Blue, and Silver color options.
