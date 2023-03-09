OPPO Find N2 Flip India Launch on 13 March: Features, Price, and Specifications
OPPO Find N2 Flip will arrive in India on Monday, 13 March 2023. Details here.
The tech giant Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming foldable handset Oppo Find N2 Flip in India soon. The company confirmed through the Twitter that the its foldable smartphone Oppo Find N2 Flip would be unveiled in the country on 13 March 2023.
According to an official Tweet by Oppo India, "Oh Snap, the big unveil is almost here! Price reveal on Mar 13th." Once the device is revealed in the country, the price of Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available on all the official social media channels of the company.
As per the teaser of Oppo Find N2 Flip, the smartphone will arrive with a polished aluminium frame and a matte glass back. Let us read about all the features and specifications of the upcoming foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone below.
Features and Specifications of Oppo Find N2 Flip in India
Here is the list of expected features and specification of the Oppo Find N2 Flip that will arrive in India on 13 March 2023.
A a 6.8-inch FHD+ main display along with 1080x2520 pixel resolution. Also, a 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness if offered by the display.
A 3.26-inch outer AMOLED display with 382x720 pixel resolution.
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.
Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB Internal Storage.
The device will be available in Moonlit Purple and Astral Black colors.
The smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system.
The foldable handset will sport a a dual rear camera powered by Hasselblad. The rear camera will consist of 50 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
A a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
Check this space regularly to get the exact features and specifications of the Oppo Find N2 Flip India.
