New Oppo A92s Specifications, Features and Price in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently received TENAA certification for its upcoming mid-range smartphone — A92s. This phone is said to come with a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor.
The smartphone, believed to have the model number PDKM00, has been spotted on benchmarking and certification websites. From these listings, we can ascertain a few specifications of Oppo's new release into the market.
Oppo A92s Specification and Features
The Oppo A92s is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone may also come with a large 4,000mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging. There is, however, no indication if the phone will support wireless charging.
The connectivity options in the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and it may also support 5G out of the box. The dimensions of the Oppo A92s have been listed as 163.8x75.5x8.1mm and it will weigh 184 grams.
The device is expected to run on Android 10 operating system, masked with the company's native ColorOS 7. The smartphone is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Oppo A92s Camera Specifications
From the posters and the specifications mentioned on the benchmark sites, we can gather that there are a total of six cameras on the phone, four of which are on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a whopping 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel lenses.
On the front, housed in the popular hole-punch design, will be 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters.
Oppo A92s Price in India
According to NDTV, the device may sell for about Rs 27,000, referencing a poster by Xiamishka on Twitter.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Times of India)
