New Oppo A92s Specifications, Features and Price in India

The Oppo A92s is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone may also come with a large 4,000mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging. There is, however, no indication if the phone will support wireless charging.

The connectivity options in the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and it may also support 5G out of the box. The dimensions of the Oppo A92s have been listed as 163.8x75.5x8.1mm and it will weigh 184 grams.

The device is expected to run on Android 10 operating system, masked with the company's native ColorOS 7. The smartphone is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.