OPPO A3x Launched in India: Full List of Key Features and Specifications

OPPO has launched a new 4G smartphone the OPPO A3x in India. The phone is a 4G version of the A3X 5G, which was launched in August. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display also supports Splash Touch technology, which allows users to operate the touchscreen with wet hands or even if the screen is wet.

The OPPO A3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device is 7.68mm thin and packs a 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.