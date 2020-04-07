Jio Offers Best 4G Coverage, Airtel Aces Video Experience: Report

Independent mobile analytics company OpenSignal released its report for 2020 on the Indian telecom network’s performance for a period of 90 days starting from 1 December 2019.

The company used real-world mobile network data from over 8 million devices to quantify mobile-network experiences.

According to the report, Jio managed to offer the best 4G coverage across the country while Airtel was a favourite in terms of video experience, download speeds, voice app experience, and latency.

The report also shows that both Vodafone and Airtel have bettered their previous overall video experience from Fair to Good.