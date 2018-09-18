Fortnite Addiction Causes Nearly 200 Divorce Cases in UK: Report

Global online sensation and multiplayer game Fortnite has become a rage in the last few months and if you thought that only kids were in harm's way as far as video game addiction is concerned, well, think again.

A recent study by an online UK-based divorce site called DivorceOnline, claimed that more than 200 couples have filed for divorce this year, citing Fortnite addiction as one of the reasons, along with several other video games.

The game recently expanded its subscriber base to125 million players registered as of July 2018.