Fortnite Addiction Causes Nearly 200 Divorce Cases in UK: Report
Addiction to online multiplayer game Fortnite is the reason behind nearly 200 divorce cases in the UK.
Global online sensation and multiplayer game Fortnite has become a rage in the last few months and if you thought that only kids were in harm's way as far as video game addiction is concerned, well, think again.
A recent study by an online UK-based divorce site called DivorceOnline, claimed that more than 200 couples have filed for divorce this year, citing Fortnite addiction as one of the reasons, along with several other video games.
The game recently expanded its subscriber base to125 million players registered as of July 2018.
Fortnite alone is not to be blamed. There have been other addictions to online activities mentioned in the report as well. Some of the most prominent mentioned addictions are games, porn and social media which have accounted for one of the reasons people in the UK are filing for divorce.
According to the report — “These numbers equate to roughly 5 percent of the 4,665 petitions we have handled since the beginning of the year and as one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the UK is a pretty good indicator.”
Though the creators of the game, Epic Games hasn’t come out with an official statement on this, other traffic hogging websites like Pornhub have said that traffic on their website drops every time Fornite releases an update to the game.
The scenario could be very different in other countries as these are numbers just in the UK.
The World Health Organization revealed that addiction to playing video games has disrupted ordinary lives and relationships and has affected a large number of people in the world.
