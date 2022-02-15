OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 13 on Its Forum: Check Details
OnePlus Oxygen OS 13 event is scheduled for 28 February 2022.
Chinese tech company OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 13 on its official forum. It is the topic of upcoming Open Ears Forum (OEF).
The OnePlus OEF is an exclusive series of events where you can talk directly with OnePlus staff, in order to directly pass your feedback and ideas to the top.
"This is one of the biggest topics we've brought to Open Ears Forums to date, so don't miss this chance. Your feedback will be instrumental to shape one of our most important OS updates," reads the announcement on the forum.
OnePlus OxygenOS 13 OEF Event Date, Time and Other Details
The OxygenOS 13 OEF event is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2022. The OnePlus event will begin at 05 pm and will go on till 07 pm IST. Interested customers can join the event by applying on the OnePlus forum.
The announcement of OxygenOS comes after the merger of OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColourOS last year. According to a report by Times of India, this merger was supposed to end the life of OxygenOS.
Meanwhile, OnePlus fans in India are also waiting for the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. It is scheduled to launch on Thursday, 17 February in India.
